Despina Papamichail arrives in Melbourne after a remarkable week of tennis in Adelaide

Despina Papamichail of Greece in action at the 2022 Adelaide International WTA 500 tennis tournament.

Despina Papamichail of Greece in action at the 2022 Adelaide International WTA 500 tennis tournament. Source: Rob Prange/DPPI/LiveMedia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Despina Papamichail arrives in Melbourne after a remarkable week of tennis in Adelaide

LISTEN TO
Despina Papamichail arrives in Melbourne after a remarkable week of tennis in Adelaide image

Στην Μελβούρνη η Παπαμιχαήλ, ετοιμάζεται για το Australian Open

SBS Greek

06/01/202202:59
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Tsitsipas - Pervolarakis: 'Greek Team can become a tennis superpower'

Sakkari uncertain for Sydney Tennis Classic participation

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23