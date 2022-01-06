Despina Papamichail arrives in Melbourne after a remarkable week of tennis in Adelaide

Despina Papamichail arrives in Melbourne after a remarkable week of tennis in AdelaidePlay02:59Despina Papamichail of Greece in action at the 2022 Adelaide International WTA 500 tennis tournament. Source: Rob Prange/DPPI/LiveMediaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.49MB) Despina Papamichail arrives in Melbourne after a remarkable week of tennis in AdelaideLISTEN TOΣτην Μελβούρνη η Παπαμιχαήλ, ετοιμάζεται για το Australian OpenSBS Greek06/01/202202:59PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗTsitsipas - Pervolarakis: 'Greek Team can become a tennis superpower'Sakkari uncertain for Sydney Tennis Classic participationShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23