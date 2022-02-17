Diplomacy will prevail over war in Ukraine, according to Greek analysts

An accident or provocation could trigger a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine or in case an attack in Donbas, a historical, cultural and economic region in eastern UkrainE
Greek internationalists believe, diplomacy will prevail over war in eastern Ukraine.
Main Points
- What are the reasons leading to an imminent Russian invasion
- The next day in Moscow-Washington and Moscow-Brussels relations
- How such a conflict could now affect the energy issue
Spyros Plakoudas, Assistant Professor of National Security at the Rabdan Academy of the United Arab Emirates and Kostas Margaritou, PhD in International Relations and Strategic Studies, lecturer in geopolitics at Panteion University of Athens, expressed the view that diplomacy will prevail over war.