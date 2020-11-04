Economists warn of dire consequences of climate change by 2070

Beachgoers jump in the water during hot weather, amid the bushfires haze in Sydney

Beachgoers jump in the water during hot weather, amid the bushfires haze in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

New research is warning the economic effects of climate change will be more severe than those of the pandemic by 2070, and will continue indefinitely unless decisive action is taken to decarbonise the Australian economy.

Deloitte Access Economics has found by then,  there will be 880 thousand fewer jobs and annual gross domestic product will be 3.4 billion dollars less than it would be in a world without climate change.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

floods and fires

At the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in Victoria

Voters are seen entering a pre-polling booth at Central Station, Sydney, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Referendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories

A man speaking on a stage

'X' ditches political lie detector

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"