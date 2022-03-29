Effy Alexakis: 40 years, 40 photographs at the Greek Festival of Sydney

The exhibition is at the N. Smith Gallery, 6 Napier Street, Paddington from Monday 28 march till Sunday 3 April, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Ms Alexakis has accessed her vast archive and selected one image to represent each year since 1982 in order to reveal the changing face of Greek Australians.





In her interview with SBS Greek she recalls her first participation in the festival, elaborates why the festival as an institution is of great importance for artists like herself to show their work and thanks the Greek Community for the enormous support throughout the years. Effy Alexakis: photos of my work at 40 years for the Greek Festival of Sydney Source: Effy Alexakis

The artist in a Press Release stated the following:





EXHIBITION – 2022 GREEK FESTIVAL OF SYDNEY





‘FORTY PHOTOGRAPHS – A YEAR AT A TIME’





Photographer: Effy Alexakis





27 March – 3 April 2022 (LAUNCH 29 th March @ 6.30pm)





N. Smith Gallery





6 Napier Street, PADDINGTON, NSW





When invited by the Greek Festival Chair Ms Nia Karteris to present an exhibition for the 40 th year celebration of the Greek Festival of Sydney in 2022, Alexakis selected an image for every year, as her own documentary photographic work had also reached this milestone.





She accessed her vast archive on the Greek-Australian experience and selected one contemporary image to represent each year in order to reveal the changing face of Greek-Australians since 1982.





Each photograph evidences salient aspects or elements significant to the personal journey of the photographer and her evolving understanding of her community and heritage – both within Australia and overseas – and in so doing, provides a unique visual insight into the ongoing story of Greek-Australia.





All photographs are titled and captioned offering viewers a deeper personal interaction.





Alexakis’ visual odyssey offers Greek-Australian viewers a unique look at their immediate past by one of their own, and the broader Australian community, a personal visual diary documenting one of its most emblematic cultural groups within the flux and challenges of a contemporary multicultural society.

