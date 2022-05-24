Ελληνο-Αυστραλή ηθοποιός πρωταγωνιστεί στην παράσταση "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes"

SexualMisconduct- Izabella Yena, Dan Spielman Photo by Jo Duck

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Cypriot- Australian actress Izabella Yena is the protagonist in the play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes - from June 2 to July 10 at the Belvoir Theatre in Surry Hills.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Monkeypox Virus: What do we know so far?

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Exhibition '1821: Crete in the Greek Revolution' in Melbourne

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government