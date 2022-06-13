Ελληνοαυστραλή συμμετέχει στο μιούζικαλ "Moulin Rouge" και στην νέα ταινία "Thor"

Our program hosted Greek-born actress Olivia Vasquez who spoke to us about her participation in the spectacular musical "Moulin Rouge".

