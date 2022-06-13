Ελληνοαυστραλή συμμετέχει στο μιούζικαλ "Moulin Rouge" και στην νέα ταινία "Thor"Play05:42 Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.15MB) Our program hosted Greek-born actress Olivia Vasquez who spoke to us about her participation in the spectacular musical "Moulin Rouge". Source: Supplied Source: SuppliedΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗQueen’s Birthday 2022: Who are the twenty Greek-Australians that were awarded?ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government