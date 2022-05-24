Erdogan: "Mitsotakis yok"

Δηλώσεις για την προκλητική στάση της Τουρκίας και του προέδρου της, Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν έκανε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης.

Δηλώσεις για την προκλητική στάση της Τουρκίας και του προέδρου της, Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν έκανε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης.

The Turkish President promised not to see the Greek Prime Minister again. Reason for these remarks by Tayyip Erdogan was allegedly the speech of Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the American Congress. At the same time, tensions are bulding on the borders between Greece and Turkey.

This podcast is only available in Greek.
