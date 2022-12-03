Cap on Russian oil price from EU, G7 and Australia

Poland was reacting to the imposition of a cap on the price of Russian crude, but yesterday Warsaw gave its support paving the way for official approval over the weekend.





This means that these countries will not buy Russian oil at a price of more than $60 per barrel.





At the same time, the EU and the G7 have imposed an embargo on imports of Russian oil transported by sea.





The embargo begins on Monday. It is expected that the cap mechanism on the price of Russian crude will also be implemented on Monday. European Commission



