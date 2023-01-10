SBS Greek

Record-breaking floods in Western Australia

SBS Greek

KIMBERLEY FLOODING WA

A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, of kangaroos stranded in floodwaters in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. A remote Western Australian town surrounded by a 100-year flood has become a refuge for hundreds of people evacuated from outlying communities.(AAP Image/Supplied by Andrea Myers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: ANDREA MYERS/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 6:11pm
By Dina Gerolymou
Presented by Themi Kallos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many communities remain isolated in Western Australia as the magnitude of the damage in the flooded areas comes to the surface.

Published 10 January 2023 at 6:11pm
By Dina Gerolymou
Presented by Themi Kallos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Efforts to clean up and repair damage in Western Australia have been hampered
as floodwaters have begun to decline in the Kimberley region, the magnitude and extent of the damage begins to emerge.

An airstrip in the area remains' buried 'by water — to a large extent — as are the roads over 50 km around Fitzroy Crossing, which has suffered the biggest flood damage caused by tropical cyclone Ellie.

As a result, the transportation of supplies remains particularly difficult.

Only helicopters and small aircraft can get there. Many residents were forced to spend the night in makeshift accommodation.
READ MORE

Πλημμύρες: Έκτακτες αποζημιώσεις και οικονομικές ενισχύσεις για τα νοικοκυριά στην ΔA

How extensive the damage is

Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan has spoken of widespread damage to the Kimberley region's infrastructure network.

He even described the damage to roads and bridges' unprecedented ', saying it would take months to restore;

the Fitzroy River bridge has been almost completely destroyed. Local residents described the image of the bridge as 'as if it had been hit by a bomb'.
READ MORE

Πώς να σωθείτε από τις πλημμύρες

Περισσότερες πλημμύρες στην Κουηνσλάνδη

The bridge is part of the only asphalt road that connects Broome with the rest of the Kimberley area and the Northern Territory.

Authorities believe other bridges have been damaged — making it difficult to transport supplies, repairing damage and returning residents.

Federal Emergency Minister Murray Wyatt said that “out of the air as you approach Broome and then head to Fitzroy Crossing, you see water everywhere — as far as the eye can see, you see water"

READ MORE

Aκραία καιρικά φαινόμενα πλήττουν την Δυτική Αυστραλία και περιοχές της ΝΝΟ

Αύξηση της θερμοκρασίας και καιρικά φαινόμενα

Η Κουηνσλάνδη βρίσκεται σε ετοιμότητα για πλημμυρικά φαινόμενα

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLEY FLOODING WA

Τεράστιες εκτάσεις έχουν πλημμυρίσει στη Δυτική Αυστραλία

SBS NEWS GREEK

News bulletin in Greek, 10.01.23

SBS NEWS GREEK

Δελτίο ειδήσεων, 10.01.23

Sonatal.jpg

Sonatal: an innovative music therapy approach for the health of pregnant women and foetuses