Factitious disorder: What should we know?

Τι είναι η πλασματική διαταραχή και ποιους αφορά;

Factitious disorder is a serious mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick, by purposely getting sick or by self-injury. GP George Abouyanni talks to SBS Greek.

Τι είναι η πλασματική διαταραχή και ποιους αφορά;
SBS Greek
07/07/2022
09:13