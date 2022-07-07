Factitious disorder: What should we know?

Τι είναι η πλασματική διαταραχή και ποιους αφορά;

Factitious disorder is a serious mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick, by purposely getting sick or by self-injury. GP George Abouyanni talks to SBS Greek.

