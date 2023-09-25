Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Φώτο αρχείου Source: AAP

The federal government will put full time employment at the heart of the country's policy frameworks and institutions to reduce unemployment over time and keep it as low as possible.

The White Paper on Employment, published earlier today, highlights the need for policymakers to recognise the reality of underemployment and under-utilisation in the economy and the impact that these patterns of work have across the country.

The Government says it plans to use the policy tools at its disposal to remove barriers to work, help Australians gain the skills they need and ensure they have secure jobs that pay fairly.

As noted this will help reduce unemployment and help the economy maintain much lower levels of underemployment in the labour market over time.

In remarks to the ABC, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the goal is to create a more dynamic work environment that gives more people the opportunity to have a secure and fairly paid job.
