Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

The White Paper on Employment, published earlier today, highlights the need for policymakers to recognise the reality of underemployment and under-utilisation in the economy and the impact that these patterns of work have across the country.





The Government says it plans to use the policy tools at its disposal to remove barriers to work, help Australians gain the skills they need and ensure they have secure jobs that pay fairly.





As noted this will help reduce unemployment and help the economy maintain much lower levels of underemployment in the labour market over time.



