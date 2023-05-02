Family Tales: introducing children to the world of fairy tales in the Greek language

Family Tales is the name of a beautiful initiative organised by educator Maria Mouratidou, as part of the Sydney Greek Festival, aimed at introducing children to fairy tales and songs in the Greek language.





Speaking to SBS Greek, Mrs. Mouratidou referred to her own personal need, which was the source of inspiration for such an initiative.





"This particular idea has to do with my own desire for my child to speak my language, to get to know the country I grew up in. It is very important for my child to learn Greek and my friends happen to be from Greece and they also have young children. We always talk about that we need to create a space that has extracurricular activities for young children that are only in Greek. And because I have some experience with children, it was very easy for me to organise such an activity," she said.



