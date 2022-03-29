Federal budget to predict lowest jobless rate in decades, include 'temporary' cost of living measures

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Thursday, November 11, 2021. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Source: AAP

The federal budget, which is expected to show the unemployment rate dropping to its lowest level in almost 50 years, will include "temporary" measures to address cost of living pressures, the treasurer says.

Cost of living relief will be provided in the budget, the treasurer has promised.


In his final appearance before he hands down his fourth budget on Tuesday evening, Josh Frydenberg said changes have been introduced to ease living costs temporarily and provide a long-term plan for the economy.

"Tonight's budget delivers for Australian families, for seniors, for small businesses with cost of living relief now in a temporary, targeted and responsible way," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.
