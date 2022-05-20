Fiona Martin seeks re-election in the seat of Reid

Ms Martin, known in Greek as Fotini Barbouti (Φωτεινή Μπαρμπούτη), was firstly elected in 2019 with the Liberal Party.





In the interview she gave to SBS Greek she elaborates on her connection with the multicultural communities, the reasons she decided to get actively into politics, and her experiences so far.





She also talks about instances where she had to go against the recommendation of her party on voting bills and how she overcame this challenge.





Furthermore, she expands on her reasoning why the Morrison government should be re-elected and lastly gives an estimations of the number of Greek-Australians in her seat.





All the candidates in the seat of Reid are:





Sally Sitou Labor





Sahar Khalili-Naghadeh FUSION: Science, Pirate, Secular, Climate Emergency





WALTERS Edward Pauline Hanson's One Nation





BAINI Natalie Independent





CAMERON Andrew Liberal Democrats





MARTIN Fiona Liberal





DAOUD Jamal United Australia Party





JAGO Charles The Greens









