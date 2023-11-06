Five dead including two children after a vehicle crashes into a pub in Victoria

DAYLESFORD PUB FATAL CAR CRASH

Ο εξωτερικός χώρος του ξενοδοχείου The Royal Hotel, όπου έντε άνθρωποι, ανάμεσά τους δύο παιδιά, έχασαν τη ζωή τους μετά την πρόσκρουση SUV αυτοκινήτου Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Five people died, including two children, when a vehicle crashed into patrons at a busy Victorian pub.

Two children are among five people who died after a car crashed into a busy pub in Daylesford, yesterday afternoon.

Multiple emergency services were rushed to the scene after a BMW drove up the pavement and struck several patrons who were in the front courtyard of the Royal Hotel in Vincent Street at around 6pm on Sunday.

Victoria Police have confirmed that two men, a woman and a six-year-old boy died at the scene, while a teenage girl was taken by helicopter to hospital where she died.

Another boy was taken by helicopter to hospital with serious injuries, while a man, a woman and a boy were also treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

GREECE FETA FIGHT

Πώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία

AUSTRALIANS GAZA ARRIVALS

«Ζήσαμε τον εφιάλτη»: Επαναπατρισμός Αυστραλών από την πολιορκημένη Γάζα

Delicious Dessert Baklava

Gianniotikos baklava with kantaifi

Tahinopita.png

Cypriot Traditional Tahinopita