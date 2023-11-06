Five dead including two children after a vehicle crashes into a pub in Victoria

Two children are among five people who died after a car crashed into a busy pub in Daylesford, yesterday afternoon.





Multiple emergency services were rushed to the scene after a BMW drove up the pavement and struck several patrons who were in the front courtyard of the Royal Hotel in Vincent Street at around 6pm on Sunday.





Victoria Police have confirmed that two men, a woman and a six-year-old boy died at the scene, while a teenage girl was taken by helicopter to hospital where she died.





Another boy was taken by helicopter to hospital with serious injuries, while a man, a woman and a boy were also treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



