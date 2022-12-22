SBS Greek

Focus on human rights and trade at the Wong-Yi meeting in Beijing

SBS Greek

PENNY WONG CHINA VISIT

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is meeting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing for the first talks between ministers in China in four years. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2022 at 7:21pm
By Dina Gerolymou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. This is the first Australian Foreign Minister's visit since 2018.

Published 22 December 2022 at 7:21pm
By Dina Gerolymou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Human rights and trade were central at the two ministers' meeting in Beijing yesterday (21/12/22).

Australia is seeking a “structured dialogue” in its relationship with China and stressed that the Australian government believes it is in the interests of both countries to have a stabilization in their relations. Ms Wong went on to say that the two countries can develop good bilateral relations and serve their national interests if they manage their differences 'wisely. ' It's an opinion she put on her Chinese counterpart. In her statements she stressed that “this is the challenge of this generation: to manage our differences wisely”.
READ MORE

Στο Πεκίνο η Αυστραλή υπουργός εξωτερικών - στόχος η εξομάλυνση των διμερών σχέσεων

Referring to the issues she discussed with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ms Wong said she raised to her counterpart the issue of 'blockages' to trade between the two countries, the issue of human rights and the fact that Australian consular representatives in China do not have access to imprisoned Australian citizens.

Ms Wong said she raised to her Chinese counterpart both the subject of journalist and TV host Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun — Australian citizens detained in Chinese prisons. Australian diplomats in China have no access to the two detainees.
READ MORE

Η Αυστραλία παραπέμπει την Κίνα στον ΠΟΕ για τους δασμούς στο κρασί

On the subject of trade, Ms. Mr Wong said there were opportunities and benefits for both sides in the development of trade between China and Australia but the 'blockages' need to be removed — a clear reference to the imposition of tariffs on Australian products over the last three years or so.

The two sides agreed to keep the channel of communication open at a high level, as the Australian Foreign Minister said.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Bug.png

Parasitic insect, a threat to horticulture, detected by a scout dog at Brisbane airport

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων: Πέμπτη 22-12-2022

FkhztkvXwAA1jqi.jfif

"Σκούρα" τα βρήκαν ΠΑΟ-Ολυμπιακός, μείωσε την διαφορά από την κορυφή η ΑΕΚ

kosmos pic.jpg

Christmas stuffing with rice for chicken