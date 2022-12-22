Focus on human rights and trade at the Wong-Yi meeting in Beijing

Human rights and trade were central at the two ministers' meeting in Beijing yesterday (21/12/22).





Australia is seeking a “structured dialogue” in its relationship with China and stressed that the Australian government believes it is in the interests of both countries to have a stabilization in their relations. Ms Wong went on to say that the two countries can develop good bilateral relations and serve their national interests if they manage their differences 'wisely. ' It's an opinion she put on her Chinese counterpart. In her statements she stressed that “this is the challenge of this generation: to manage our differences wisely”.



READ MORE Στο Πεκίνο η Αυστραλή υπουργός εξωτερικών - στόχος η εξομάλυνση των διμερών σχέσεων

Referring to the issues she discussed with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ms Wong said she raised to her counterpart the issue of 'blockages' to trade between the two countries, the issue of human rights and the fact that Australian consular representatives in China do not have access to imprisoned Australian citizens.





Ms Wong said she raised to her Chinese counterpart both the subject of journalist and TV host Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun — Australian citizens detained in Chinese prisons. Australian diplomats in China have no access to the two detainees.



READ MORE Η Αυστραλία παραπέμπει την Κίνα στον ΠΟΕ για τους δασμούς στο κρασί

On the subject of trade, Ms. Mr Wong said there were opportunities and benefits for both sides in the development of trade between China and Australia but the 'blockages' need to be removed — a clear reference to the imposition of tariffs on Australian products over the last three years or so.



