'For me, it's only about delivering for our communities': Kat Theophanous

Kat(erina) Theophanous, the Cypriot-Australian politician defeated Greens challenger Campbell Gome by 184 votes to retain the seat of Northcote, according to the Victorian Electoral Commission.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews visited Ms. Theophanous’ electorate twice in the final weeks of the election campaign.





Ms. Theophanous said to SBS Greek she is happy to continue her work in women’s equality and her advocacy for more women’s health services.



Some of her party’s major election commitments are the dedicated Women’s Health Clinics across the state of Victoria, a new Women’s Health Research Institute, and an Enquiry into Women’s Pain Management.





Ms. Theophanous is working alongside Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas.





In the past, Ms. Theophanous works at the SBS where she was part of the Government Relations team that defended our multicultural broadcaster from attacks by the Abbott Government.





Prior to being elected, she worked alongside Fiona Richardson, the previous Labor Member for Northcote and former Minister for Women and Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence.

