SBS Greek

'For me, it's only about delivering for our communities': Kat Theophanous

SBS Greek

Victorian Labor member for Northcote, Kat Theophanous / AAP Image/James Ross

Victorian Labor member for Northcote, Kat Theophanous / AAP Image/James Ross Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2022 at 4:18pm, updated 12 December 2022 at 4:21pm
By Panos Apostolou
Source: SBS

Kat Theophanous is the new Parliamentary Secretary for Women’s Health, hours after she managed to secure for the Victorian Labor Party the seat of Northcote, Melbourne’s north electorate that covers suburbs such as Alphington and Thornbury

Published 12 December 2022 at 4:18pm, updated 12 December 2022 at 4:21pm
By Panos Apostolou
Source: SBS
Kat(erina) Theophanous, the Cypriot-Australian politician defeated Greens challenger Campbell Gome by 184 votes to retain the seat of Northcote, according to the Victorian Electoral Commission.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews visited Ms. Theophanous’ electorate twice in the final weeks of the election campaign.

Ms. Theophanous said to SBS Greek she is happy to continue her work in women’s equality and her advocacy for more women’s health services.
Some of her party’s major election commitments are the dedicated Women’s Health Clinics across the state of Victoria, a new Women’s Health Research Institute, and an Enquiry into Women’s Pain Management.

Ms. Theophanous is working alongside Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas.

In the past, Ms. Theophanous works at the SBS where she was part of the Government Relations team that defended our multicultural broadcaster from attacks by the Abbott Government.

Prior to being elected, she worked alongside Fiona Richardson, the previous Labor Member for Northcote and former Minister for Women and Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence.
Working with Ms Richardson, they delivered Victoria’s Royal Commission into Family Violence, secure funding for family violence services, and promote social and economic equality for women through Victoria’s first Gender Equality Strategy.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 12.12.22

Wachezaji wa Melbourne Victory wa sherehekea ushindi wao katika fainali ya A-League 2015

Sydney to host the A-League men's and women's finals for the next three years

Είναι άραγε δύσκολο να ετοιμάσουμε το εορταστικό μας τραπέζι και να είναι ταυτόχρονα υγιεινό και γευστικό;

How can we make a healthy festive table?

Coming Out For Christimas_ Demetra Giannakopoulou.jpg

'Coming Out For Christmas': A LGBTQIA+ live radio show at the Greek Centre