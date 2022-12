Available in other languages

Available in other languages

KEY POINTS A 17-year-old drowned near Mordialloc south of Melbourne

Man drowned in a river while trying to save his dog

Girl found unconscious in swimming pool in Sydney

A 17-year-old boy died near Mordialloc, south of Melbourne, on Monday afternoon.





The boy was found unconscious in the water after an extensive aerial search, but could not be kept alive.