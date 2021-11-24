Fruit salad with passionfruit yoghurt cream





Ingredients





500g ripe stone fruit (peach, apricot or nectarine)





200g strawberries





150g blueberries





1 large mango





1 tbs caster sugar





3 passionfruit





250g Greek style yoghurt





100g thickened cream





1 tbs honey





Mint leaves to garnish

READ MORE Watermelon salad with rose syrup

Method





Cut the passionfruit in half, remove the pulp with a spoon into a small sieve placed over a bowl so that you catch all the liquid. Let it drain until needed.





Prepare the stone fruit by cutting it in half, twisting apart and then removing the stone. Cut the fruit halves into wedges.





Prepare the mango by slicing each flat side off, cutting along the stone. Take each side and then cut into small squares without cutting through the skin. Turn the mango inside out, so the squares you have cut pop out. Use a small knife to cut the squares from the skin. Repeat with the other side. You can then cut around the stone to remove any remaining flesh. Remove any skin from this piece and dice.

READ MORE Flourless almond cake

Method





Cut the passionfruit in half, remove the pulp with a spoon into a small sieve placed over a bowl so that you catch all the liquid. Let it drain until needed.





Prepare the stone fruit by cutting it in half, twisting apart and then removing the stone. Cut the fruit halves into wedges.





Prepare the mango by slicing each flat side off, cutting along the stone. Take each side and then cut into small squares without cutting through the skin. Turn the mango inside out, so the squares you have cut pop out. Use a small knife to cut the squares from the skin. Repeat with the other side. You can then cut around the stone to remove any remaining flesh. Remove any skin from this piece and dice.

READ MORE Οrange and pistachio cake

Wash and drain the strawberries and cut in half or quarters, removing the stalks.





Wash and drain the blueberries.





In a large bowl add the stone fruit wedges, mango pieces, berries and drizzle with the passionfruit juice (reserving the pulp). Sprinkle with the sugar and gently mix.





To make the yoghurt cream, lightly whip the cream and mix with the yoghurt. Fold through the passionfruit pulp and honey.





To serve, place some of the fruit salad on a bowl and top with a dollop of the yoghurt cream. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.





More delicious recipes

READ MORE Sweet pumpkin pie with ricotta



