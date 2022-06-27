G7: Hundreds of billions in investment to tackle climate change

G7 Teilnehmer vor malerischer Kulisse auf Schloss Elmau Source: AAP

The need for the alliance to remain united against Russia was stressed by US President Joe Biden at the G7 meeting in Germany.

The summit of the world's seven most powerful economies was dominated by the impact of the war in Ukraine on the global economy, while hundreds of billions of dollars were announced for infrastructure projects in developing countries around the world to tackle climate change.

