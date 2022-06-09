Gas power in the energy mix , 'nuclear' power a ‘complete junk’: Bowen

Gas power in the energy mix , 'nuclear' power a ‘complete junk’: BowenPlay05:14The Leibstadt Nuclear Power Plant in Switzerland Source: WikipediaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.8MB) Gas power in the energy mix , 'nuclear' power a ‘complete junk’: BowenLISTEN TOΌχι στην πυρηνική ενέργεια, ξεκαθαρίζει ο Αυστραλός υπουργός ΕνέργειαςSBS Greek09/06/202205:14PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ'It's complicated': Australian households and businesses grapple with rising energy costsTreasurer Jim Chalmers warns inflation challengeShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government