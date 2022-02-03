GCMs vice-president Theo Markos on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming elections

GCMs vice-president Theo Markos on SBS Greek talks about the upcoming electionsPlay10:46Theo Markos. Source: Theo MarkosGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.73MB) GCMs Vice-President Theo Markos talks on SBS Greek about the upcoming elections.LISTEN TO«Γιατί διαφωνώ με τη σημερινή διοίκηση»: Ο Θόδωρος Μάρκου ανοίγει τα χαρτιά τουSBS Greek02/02/202210:46PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗHere is what you need to know for the upcoming elections for the new Board of the Greek Community of MelbourneΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗGreece in shock: 19-year-old was murdered in ThessalonikiΓιατί λένε ότι η τρίτη ενισχυτική δόση είναι σημαντικήΕπικρίσεις στην κυβέρνηση για τους νεκρούς από COVID-19 σε γηροκομείαShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government