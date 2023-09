A quick dessert for all times, which can be prepared even by a beginner with pastry, is rice pudding.





Traditional, creamy and vanilla-flavoured, it is a dessert that reminds you of grandma.

Grandma's traditional rice pudding

Ingredients you will need:

1 litre of water





500ml of milk





150g rice arborio





170g sugar





1 lemon peel





1 pinch of salt





Cinnamon for serving