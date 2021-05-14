Greece is open for tourism ... Australians can't go

"All you want is Greece ".





Whatever you want, holidays, sea, sun, fun, history, good food, relax ... Greece has it all!

And now Greece is open to tourism, in the midst of a global pandemic, welcoming visitors. "Greece is setting sail," said Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, and hopes to do so safely.

We are opening the Greek tourism industry, bringing Greece back to the European and world forefront, as a place identical to hospitality and security.

The Minister of Tourism also presented the measures that will be implemented in order for Greece to receive tourists safely. They will necessarily include:





Completion of the PLF before entering Greece.

Vaccination certificate, negative PCR test or recovery certificate.

Targeted and continuous testing of tourists entering the country

Implementation of new protocols for tourism (museums, bus routes, yachts).

Vaccination of the entire population of the islands until the end of June, when the peak of the summer season begins, in order to build a wall of immunity.

"Hellenic tourism stands out because it cares", stressed Mr. Theocharis. The Minister of Tourism referred to the recent award of Greece, by the World Tourism Council, for the safe opening of the tourism sector in 2020.





"Our goal and supreme task was to keep Greek tourism alive, in the worst crisis imaginable. However, I consider it extremely important that today Greece is projected worldwide as a model for managing Covid 19 in relation to safe tourism, said Mr. Theocharis".





Greece's new advertising campaign is particularly attractive. Makes you want to go to Greece. However, for Australians, the borders are closed and the dream of a vacation in Greece should wait at least until 2022, unless you want to stay out of Australia indefinitely.



