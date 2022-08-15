Greek-Aussie aunty returns Down Under to meet baby niece

Dimitra Giannouli holding her niece Elena-Kyriaki's baby girl Artemis. Source: Dimitra Giannouli

There's great anticipation as families plan to reunite, and businesses and airlines prepare for the reopening of international borders on Monday, February the 21st. Some people have waited two years to see loved ones overseas, and some businesses have tried their best to survive difficult times until foreign tourists return to Australia.

After 704 days, international tourists will be allowed back into Australia [[Mon 21 Feb]].

The lifting of the almost two-year ban on foreign travellers means only fully vaccinated tourists will be able to come.

Greek-Aussie aunty returns Down Under to meet baby niece image

Ήρθε Αυστραλία εν μέσω πανδημίας για το νεογέννητo της ανηψιάς της

SBS Greek

16/02/202206:01


The reopening represents the first time that vaccinated people from anywhere in the world will be able to visit Australia since March 2020.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to show proof of a medical exemption before entering the country.

The development marks another relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Currently (until Monday 21 Feb), only Australian citizens, permanent residents, their family members and *some vaccinated visa holders can travel to Australia.
Dimitra Giannouli holding her niece Elena-Kyriaki and Kostas Karvounis' baby girl Artemis.
Dimitra Giannouli holding her niece Elena-Kyriaki and Kostas Karvounis' baby girl Artemis. Source: Dimitra Giannouli
Dual Greek-Australian citizen Dimitra Giannouli came to Melbourne from Loutraki in Greece in January.

She told SBS News other members of her family from Greece are keen to come to visit after the borders open on Monday.

After being separated for two years, Dimitra was desperate to meet her niece Elena and Elena’s baby daughter Artemis, who was born in October last year. 

Dimitra's sister, who is Elena’s mother, has not been able to come to visit yet, but she intends to after the border reopens on Monday, and when she feels safe to do so. 

Theirs is a family reunion that many look forward to experiencing, with many families in Australia eager to have relatives from overseas visit this year.
