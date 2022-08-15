Greek-Aussie aunty returns Down Under to meet baby niece

After 704 days, international tourists will be allowed back into Australia [[Mon 21 Feb]].





The lifting of the almost two-year ban on foreign travellers means only fully vaccinated tourists will be able to come.





LISTEN TO Ήρθε Αυστραλία εν μέσω πανδημίας για το νεογέννητo της ανηψιάς της SBS Greek 16/02/2022 06:01 Play





The reopening represents the first time that vaccinated people from anywhere in the world will be able to visit Australia since March 2020.





Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to show proof of a medical exemption before entering the country.





The development marks another relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions.





Currently (until Monday 21 Feb), only Australian citizens, permanent residents, their family members and *some vaccinated visa holders can travel to Australia. Dimitra Giannouli holding her niece Elena-Kyriaki and Kostas Karvounis' baby girl Artemis. Source: Dimitra Giannouli Dual Greek-Australian citizen Dimitra Giannouli came to Melbourne from Loutraki in Greece in January.





She told SBS News other members of her family from Greece are keen to come to visit after the borders open on Monday.





After being separated for two years, Dimitra was desperate to meet her niece Elena and Elena’s baby daughter Artemis, who was born in October last year.





Dimitra's sister, who is Elena’s mother, has not been able to come to visit yet, but she intends to after the border reopens on Monday, and when she feels safe to do so.



