Greek Australian Immigration Minister visits Melbourne's Greek Centre

Bill Papastergiadis-Alex Hawke

The president of the GOC of Melbourne and Victoria, Bill Papastergiadis and the Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia’s minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, visited earlier today the Greek Community of Melbourne’s Greek Centre.

The Minister who boasts a Greek heritage, made his first visit to the acclaimed Centre touring the building and meeting President Bill Papastergiadis, other board members and staff of the Greek Orthodox Community of Melbourne and Victoria.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23