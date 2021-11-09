The Minister who boasts a Greek heritage, made his first visit to the acclaimed Centre touring the building and meeting President Bill Papastergiadis, other board members and staff of the Greek Orthodox Community of Melbourne and Victoria.
Greek Australian Immigration Minister visits Melbourne's Greek Centre
The president of the GOC of Melbourne and Victoria, Bill Papastergiadis and the Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke. Source: Supplied
Australia’s minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, visited earlier today the Greek Community of Melbourne’s Greek Centre.
