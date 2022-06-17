Greek-Australians in Putin's "Black List"

Four Greek-Australians entered the new "black list", with 121 people from Australia, who are now banned from entering Russia indefinitely. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the list is "a response to the growing sanctions imposed by the Australian Government, which apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens and their families." "Entry into the Russian Federation is indefinitely banned to those businessmen, experts and journalists who propagate the Russophobic agenda in Australia," they added.





Among those excluded is South Australian State Premier Peter Malinauskas, who commented on the news on FIVEaa Breakfast and said he was surprised the Russian president was dealing with him. His Lithuanian grandparents will be very proud, he added, while in a humorous tone he said that it is a pity that he will not celebrate the 10th anniversary in Siberia.





Regarding the fact that he is the only state premier of Australia in this "black list" of Russia, he considered that it's because of the support he has offered in the struggle of the Ukrainians and the protection of the Ukrainian refugees. S.A Premier also made a series of posts on the internet. In one of them, he tells Russian President Vladimir Putin that he "will not be bullied" by the sanctions against him.





Vladimir Putin, I won’t be bullied, the State Government won’t be bullied and I will continue to stand up for democracy.





— Peter Malinauskas (@PMalinauskasMP) June 16, 2022





The list includes Australian Deputy Secretary of Defense Matt Giannopoulos, SBS Chairman George Savvidis, The Strategist National Security Editor Anastasia Capeta and ABC presenter Patricia Karvelas. In a short video posted on Twitter, Ms. Karvelas said that after waking up and learning about the Russian sanctions against her, it seemed even more appropriate for her to present her radio show as an example of the "free press" in Australia.





In a statement, Mr. Savvidis said: "The SBS Board and management are proud of and stand by the coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine". He says across all SBS services, including SBS World News and the SBS Russian and Ukrainian language services, SBS has provided audiences in Australia with strong and impartial coverage of the conflict. Mr Savvides say it's a clear demonstration of the vital role of a free press within our democracy.





Other well-known Australians on Russia's blacklist include Andrew Bolt, Ita Buttrose, Liz Hayes, Gina Reinhart and Nine Entertainment president Peter Costello. The 121 will be added to another 228 Australians, who have already been sanctioned by Russia since April. Including Scott Morrison, but also the current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.



