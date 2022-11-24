Greek Book Fair in Melbourne 26-27 November

Dozens of authors, publications and bookshops participate in the book fair in Melbourne.





The official opening of which will take place at 12pm by Dr. Antonis Piperoglou, lecturer at the University of Melbourne, while a greeting will be addressed by the Consul General of





Greece in Melbourne Mr. Emmanuel Kakavelakis.





As the author and artist Stavros Messinis, representative of the Greek Community of Melbourne, told us, the exhibition is an initiative of the Community and is organized in collaboration with the Melbourne Cultural Association and the Association





of Greek Writers and Writers of Australia. Speaking to SBS Greek, referring to the response of the authors of the community “and we were able to host thirty-seven”, stressing that “the cost of the exhibition is covered by the Greek Community





of Melbourne without any charge to the participants”. He expressed satisfaction as the exhibition went beyond the limits of the Greek community and Victoria and attracted





the interest of people of the book from other states. authors who may not be well known in the Greek community and I believe this is very important for the organization” said Mr..





During the exhibition there will be events, discussions with authors, book presentations as well as book awards by the Cultural Association.



