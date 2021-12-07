Greek Island Festival is coming to Clark Island

Greek Island Festival is coming to Clark IslandPlay05:17Shot by OneCut Studios Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.26MB) A Greek three-day festival will be held on Clark Island from Friday 25 March to Sunday 27 March.Shot by OneCut Studios Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: SuppliedΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΗ παροικία της Καμπέρας ετοιμάζεται να γιορτάσει τη χάρη του Αγίου ΝικολάουΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΗ παροικία της Καμπέρας ετοιμάζεται να γιορτάσει τη χάρη του Αγίου ΝικολάουShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23