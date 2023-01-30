Monday News Bulletin 30.01.23

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Monday 30 January 2023.

Press play on the podcast to hear more.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

aek.jpg

AEK Athens turned the derby into a walkover and took the first position in Super League

Panaitolikos-1-768x461.jpg

Panitolikos alive in the "hunt" for the play of

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Sunday News Bulletin 29.01.23

FnbABctWIAsf2lg.jfif

Στα ημιτελικά του κυπέλλου Ελλάδος ο ΠΑΟΚ, άντεξε στην Λεωφόρο