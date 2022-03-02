Greek News Flash - Wednesday 2.3.22

Greek News Flash - Wednesday 2.3.22Play02:35News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.04MB) The short bulletin of the day with the headlines of the main news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international arena.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΘετικός στην COVID-19 διαγνώστηκε ο Scott MorrisonΠόλεμος και ειρήνη: Ο κόσμος μετά την εισβολή στην ΟυκρανίαAustralia to help arm Ukraine with 'missiles and ammunition' in fight against RussiaUNHCR is preparing for up to four million people that will arrive into neighbouring countriesShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government