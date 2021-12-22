Greek News Flash - Wednesday 22.12.21

Greek News Flash - Wednesday 22.12.21Play02:03News Flash in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.54MB) The main news headlines so far, within 2 minutes.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΣε Μελβούρνη, Σύδνεϋ και Αδελαΐδα ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος Αυστραλίας για το Άγιο ΔωδεκαήμεροΣκοτ Μόρισον: Η Αυστραλία δεν ξαναπάει σε μέτρα lockdownNSW records 2,501 new COVID-19 cases as debate over restrictions growsShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23