Greek News Flash - Wednesday 22.12.21

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Σε Μελβούρνη, Σύδνεϋ και Αδελαΐδα ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος Αυστραλίας για το Άγιο Δωδεκαήμερο

Σκοτ Μόρισον: Η Αυστραλία δεν ξαναπάει σε μέτρα lockdown

NSW records 2,501 new COVID-19 cases as debate over restrictions grows

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

