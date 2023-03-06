Monday News Bulletin 06.03.23

Monday News Bulletin 06.03.23Play12:05Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.06MB) News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Monday 6 March 2023.Press play on the podcast to hear more.ShareLatest podcast episodesThree medals for Greece at the European Indoor Athletics ChampionshipsOne of the victims of the train tragedy in Tempe had relatives in PerthSunday News Bulletin 05.03.23The Bundaberg and Fraser Cost among the most attractive areas to live