Monday News Bulletin 13.02.23

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Monday 13 February 2023.

Press play on the podcast to hear more.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ARIS PAO.JPG

Panathinaikos defeated Aris in Thessaloniki

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Sunday News Bulletin 12.02.23

Collapsed buildings in piles in south Turkey (AAP).jpg

Hopes of finding survivors in Turkey, Syria are fading

aek.jpg

Θρίαμβος για την ΑΕΚ, 3-0 τον Ολυμπιακό και μεγάλο βήμα για την πρόκριση στον τελικό του κυπέλλου Ελλάδος