News Bulletin Monday 19 June

News Bulletin Monday 19 JunePlay11:12Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.26MB) News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world.Press play to listen!ShareLatest podcast episodesNews Bulletin Saturday 17 June 2023Australia to terminate Russia's diplomatic lease in Canberra over security fears«Φρένο» στα σχέδια της Ρωσίας για νέα πρεσβεία δίπλα από το Κοινοβούλιο βάζει η κυβέρνησηKaty Gallagher denies lying, issues warning over Brittany Higgins leaked messages