News Bulletin Monday 19 June

News in Greek

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world.

Press play to listen!

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greek main bulletin.jpg

News Bulletin Saturday 17 June 2023

Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in Sydney.

Australia to terminate Russia's diplomatic lease in Canberra over security fears

Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in Sydney.

«Φρένο» στα σχέδια της Ρωσίας για νέα πρεσβεία δίπλα από το Κοινοβούλιο βάζει η κυβέρνηση

کیتی گالاگر وزیر زنان استرالیا

Katy Gallagher denies lying, issues warning over Brittany Higgins leaked messages