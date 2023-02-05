Sunday News Bulletin 05.02.23

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Sunday 5 February 2023.

Ionikos made 2 out of 2 and hopes to stay in Super League

Australian Defence Minister meets his American counterpart in Washington

Greek news

News bulletin in greek, 4 February 2023

UK - Australia summit

Σε καλό κλίμα οι συναντήσεις υπουργών Άμυνας και Εξωτερικών Αυστραλίας - Μεγάλης Βρετανίας στο Λονδίνο