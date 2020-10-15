Greek news - Thursday 15.10.20

Greek news - Thursday 15.10.20Play13:24 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.76MB) The main news of the day from the Greek program of SBS radio.This podcast is available in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑDaryl Maguire reveals to NSW ICAC he took a property developer into Gladys Berejiklian's officeLeaders of Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn given 13-year prison terms after historic trialShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government