Daryl Maguire reveals to NSW ICAC he took a property developer into Gladys Berejiklian's office

Daryl Maguire

A supplied screengrab obtained Wednesday, October 14, 2020 of former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire giving evidence Source: AAP Image/ICAC

Daryl Maguire brought a property developer into the office of his then-secret lover, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, but insists planning wasn't discussed.

Disgraced former NSW MP Daryl Maguire took a property developer into Premier Gladys Berejiklian's office for an unscheduled visit but insists only "general niceties" were exchanged.

The 61-year-old who was in a secret five-year "close personal relationship" with Ms Berejiklian faced a second day of questioning at the Independent Commission Against Corruption over the use of his public office for personal profit.

He was asked about an invitation he extended to his close friend and property developer Joe Alha to share a red wine in his parliamentary office in November 2017.

Told "you'll never know who'll drop in", Mr Alha arrived with models of his proposed development and ended up meeting with a ministerial staff
"As the evening wore on, he became, 'Let's go and see Glad'," Mr Maguire told the ICAC on Thursday.

The pair made their way to the premier's office and were let inside.

"We stood, said, 'Hello'. Look, it would have been less than two minutes," he said.

"That's my best recollection and it was just general niceties, Commissioner (Ruth McColl).

"You know, greetings and that's it."

He said he couldn't recall another time in which he took a developer into the premier's office.

Mr Maguire's 19-year stint as MP for Wagga Wagga ended in disgrace in 2018 when his close relationship with Mr Alha and other Sydney developer were exposed and intercepted phone calls appeared to show the MP soliciting kickbacks.

The inquiry on Thursday was told if Mr Alha wanted the help of a minister, ministerial staffer or a public servant, his first port of call was Mr Maguire.

Mr Maguire would then closely advise how best to contact ministers.

Since giving evidence to the commission on Monday, Ms Berejiklian mounted an impassioned defence of her integrity, saying she never knew about any of Mr Maguire's shady dealings.

