Wednesday News Bulletin 18.10.23

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Wednesday 18 October 2023.

Press play on the podcast to hear more.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cyprus Independence Day

Κύπρος: Ανησυχίες για περαιτέρω επέκταση της κρίσης στη Μέση Ανατολή

Israel Palestinians

Hundreds of Palestinians killed in Gaza hospital blast as Israel denies responsibility

Skin lesion symptom caused by shingles (Herpes zoster)

Νέο εμβόλιο δίνει ελπίδα σε ασθενείς που πάσχουν από έρπητα ζωστήρα

People wrapped in Swedish flags in a stadium

Two Swedes killed and a suspect on the run: What we know about the Brussels attack