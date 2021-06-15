Greek PM met with the Turkish president in Brussels

Greek PM met with the Turkish president in BrusselsPlay03:37 Source: AAP Image/EPA/DMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/HANDOUTGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.69MB) The Greek PM did not make any comments after his meeting in Brussels, during a NATO summit, with the president of Turkey. But the Turkish president spoke about communication of the two countries 'without third parties' being involved.READ MORENews in Greek, 15.06.21READ MORECavusoglou starts his visit to Greece from ThraceREAD MOREDendias - Tsavousoglou face off during a joint Ankara press conferemceShareLatest podcast episodes'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyerBeef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-ΚίναςΠώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία