Greek PM met with the Turkish president in Brussels

politics

Source: AAP Image/EPA/DMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/HANDOUT

The Greek PM did not make any comments after his meeting in Brussels, during a NATO summit, with the president of Turkey. But the Turkish president spoke about communication of the two countries 'without third parties' being involved.

News in Greek, 15.06.21

Cavusoglou starts his visit to Greece from Thrace

Dendias - Tsavousoglou face off during a joint Ankara press conferemce

