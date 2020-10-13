Greek singer Elsa Mouratidou talks about misbehaving naughty women in Greek folk tradition

Τhe workshop's theme is about women who break the stereotypes of "proper" mothers, daughters, or wives in Greek folk music. Traditional songs with a more contemporary outlook will be heard while trying them out in a polyphonic mode.





The story of a naughty young maid from Epirus, a stubborn daughter from Thrace, a cruel wife from Crete, and a mother-in-law from Central Macedonia. Elsa Mouratidou. Source: Daphne Kotsiani All four songs will be given in music sheets with lyrics (transliterated) as well as recorded, for everyone to practise at home more comfortably.





At each session, after a short warm-up, the group focuses on learning the context of the song and the melody of the three different voices.





Elsa Mouratidou was born and raised in Thessaloniki. She attended music theory and piano classes at the Contemporary Conservatory of Thessaloniki. She joined Ayia Triada Children’s Choir as a child, which had a great impact on her future career. Elsa Mouratidou. Source: Elsa Mouratidou/Olympia Theatre Elsa studied Greek Literature at Democritus University of Thrace and continued her studies in phonetics, attending modern singing classes with Eleni Mihalopoulou. She attended several seminars among them Spyros Sakkas, free vocal improvisation - Savina Yannatou, a study on the chorus (χορός) of ancient Greek drama - Michael Marmarinos, and more.





Since 1996, she has been performing at concerts in Greece, as well as abroad, alongside notable musicians and singers, such as M. Mitsias, Ant. Kalogiannis, V.Lekkas, D. Zervoudakis, G. Kazantzis, M. Thoidou & DRASTA, And. Karakotas, D. Demostenous, Plaza Ensemble, and many more.





She participated in a large number of theatrical plays, as a singer, as well as a vocal coach for the National Theatre of Northern Greece and other venues as well. She has been working as a vocal coach for the past 16 years.



