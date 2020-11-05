Greek women of Australia are organising a radiothon against Children’s Cancer

Greek women of Australia are organising a radiothon against Children’s CancerPlay03:39Children's Cancer Institute Source: Children's Cancer InstituteGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.7MB) The Organisation of Greek and Greek-Cypriot Women of Australia (OEEGA-NSW are organising a radiothon to combat the Children’s Cancer.The radiothon will be conducted through the Greek-speaking radio station 2MM on Wednesday 11th November 2020.All funds will be given to the Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI)ShareLatest podcast episodesAt the mercy of nature: Bushfires in NSW, floods in VictoriaReferendum '23: pre polling has started in all states and terittories'X' ditches political lie detectorKyriakos Mitsotakis: "100 days seemed like 1000 days"