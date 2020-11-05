Greek women of Australia are organising a radiothon against Children’s Cancer

Children's Cancer Institute

Children's Cancer Institute Source: Children's Cancer Institute

The Organisation of Greek and Greek-Cypriot Women of Australia (OEEGA-NSW are organising a radiothon to combat the Children’s Cancer.

The radiothon will be conducted through the Greek-speaking radio station 2MM on Wednesday 11th November 2020.

All funds will be given to the Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI)

