Brisbane ready to celebrate Cyprus style

Haloumi Festival_Brisbane_2022.jpg

Credit: courtesy of Cypriot Community of Brisbane/Stathis Zambas

The Greek diaspora of Queensland and the wider community is set to celebrate all things Cypriot at the 1st Cyprus Haloumi Festival organised by the Cypriot Community of Brisbane.

The Haloumi Festival will take place on Saturday 3rd of September at Cyprus House, 2 Vulture Street, West End, Qld from 10am until 10pm.

The festval goers will have the opportunity to try one of Cyprus' most famous products, haloumi cheese and enjoy other traditional Cypriot dishes freshly made at the festival premises.

The Cypriot Community's dance group will perform dances from the island of Cyprus to live music by local musicians.

For more details and other news from the state of Queensland listen to the report by Leonidas Naoumis, the Greek Program's correspondent in Brisbane.

