Happy end in little Cleo's search

Cleo Smith Source: AAP Image/Supplied by WA POLICE

The happiest development occured after the thriller with the disappearance of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was found alive and well in Western Australia. A 36-year-old man has been brought in custody.

This podcast is in Greek.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

News in Greek - Wednesday 3.11.21

Βρέθηκε η 4χρονη που είχε εξαφανιστεί από τα μέσα Οκτώβρη