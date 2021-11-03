Happy end in little Cleo's search

Cleo hospital

Cleo Smith Source: AAP Image/Supplied by WA POLICE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The happiest development occured after the thriller with the disappearance of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was found alive and well in Western Australia. A 36-year-old man has been brought in custody.

This podcast is in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

News in Greek - Wednesday 3.11.21

Βρέθηκε η 4χρονη που είχε εξαφανιστεί από τα μέσα Οκτώβρη

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23