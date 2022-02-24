Heavy rain causes serious flooding in areas of Queensland

Flooding in Cooran on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

Flooding in Cooran on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Source: AAP

Extreme weather has brought heavier than usual rain which, in turn, caused flooding in many areas of northeast Queensland.

Listen to the report from Brisbane by Leonidas Naoumis. He speaks to Themis Kallos.
Περισσότερες πλημμύρες στην Κουηνσλάνδη

SBS Greek

24/02/202204:49
