Heavy rain causes serious flooding in areas of Queensland

Heavy rain causes serious flooding in areas of QueenslandPlay04:49Flooding in Cooran on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.83MB) Extreme weather has brought heavier than usual rain which, in turn, caused flooding in many areas of northeast Queensland.Listen to the report from Brisbane by Leonidas Naoumis. He speaks to Themis Kallos.LISTEN TOΠερισσότερες πλημμύρες στην ΚουηνσλάνδηSBS Greek24/02/202204:49PlayShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government