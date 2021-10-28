Herb pesto fettuccini

Spring herb pesto with fettuccini

Ingredients





½ cup mint leaves





½ cup dill





½ cup parsley





½ cup rocket





1 cup almonds, finely chopped





1 clove garlic





½ cup grated kefalograviera or parmesan, plus extra to serve





½ cup extra virgin olive oil





500g fresh fettuccini

Method





To make pesto, place ¾ of the almonds in a food processor and grind. Add the garlic, herbs, cheese and olive oil and process to form a paste. Taste and add salt and pepper. Set aside.





Cook pasta as per instructions and reserve 1 cup of cooking liquid.





In a large bowl, add the pesto and the hot pasta and toss. Add some of the reserved cooking liquid to make a nice sauce.





To serve, garnish with the remaining almonds, some grated cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

