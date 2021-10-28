Herb pesto fettuccini

cooking

Fettuccine with herb pesto Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Who can resist the aroma of freshly picked herbs? You can find them all year round, but in spring herbs are gloriously gorgeous. Use them in the kitchen to lift the mood and the palate with this pesto recipe by Angela Nicolettou.

Spring herb pesto with fettuccini

Ingredients

½ cup mint leaves

½ cup dill

½ cup parsley

½ cup rocket

1 cup almonds, finely chopped

1 clove garlic

½ cup grated kefalograviera or parmesan, plus extra to serve

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

500g fresh fettuccini
READ MORE

Καρμπονάρα

Method

To make pesto, place ¾ of the almonds in a food processor and grind. Add the garlic, herbs, cheese and olive oil and process to form a paste. Taste and add salt and pepper. Set aside.

Cook pasta as per instructions and reserve 1 cup of cooking liquid.

In a large bowl, add the pesto and the hot pasta and toss. Add some of the reserved cooking liquid to make a nice sauce.

To serve, garnish with the remaining almonds, some grated cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE

Spaghetti with Asparagus

READ MORE

Spaghetti bolognese

READ MORE

Cheese pie (tiropita)

READ MORE

Salad with potatoes and wild greens

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23