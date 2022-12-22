High blood pressure (hypertension): the silent danger of the body

It usually affects adults and causes numerous long-term diseases such as coronary heart disease and heart attacks, vascular strokes and kidney failure.





According to World Health Organization data, one in three adults worldwide has hypertension.





High blood pressure very often causes no symptoms and is therefore usually diagnosed late, or when complications have already occurred.





The risk of developing hypertension can be reduced through:





- Reducing salt intake





- Eating a diet rich in vegetables and fruit





- Avoiding alcohol abuse





- Regular physical activity





- Maintaining a normal body weight





- Avoiding smoking



