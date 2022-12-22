Υγεία και Ευεξία

High blood pressure (hypertension): the silent danger of the body

Υγεία και Ευεξία

Τι πρέπει να προσέξουμε για τον περιορισμό της αρτηριακής πίεσης Credit: commons.wikimedia.org

Published 22 December 2022 at 4:15pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

High blood pressure is the increased blood pressure inside the wall of the large arteries of the body.

It usually affects adults and causes numerous long-term diseases such as coronary heart disease and heart attacks, vascular strokes and kidney failure.

According to World Health Organization data, one in three adults worldwide has hypertension.

High blood pressure very often causes no symptoms and is therefore usually diagnosed late, or when complications have already occurred.

The risk of developing hypertension can be reduced through:

- Reducing salt intake

- Eating a diet rich in vegetables and fruit

- Avoiding alcohol abuse

- Regular physical activity

- Maintaining a normal body weight

- Avoiding smoking

With the help of general practitioner George Abouyanni, we try to answer a number of questions such as: What is the cause of arterial hypertension, how is it prevented or treated and how often should a doctor monitor a patient for high blood pressure?
