Historic win for Aris in Creta

Historic win for Aris in CretaPlay04:56 Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.8MB) Aris defeat OFI in Creta 3-0 on the 13th round of Greek Super League.This article is available only in Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesΕλληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War ICost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eatHuman remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert