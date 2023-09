Alternatively, instead of the traditional Easter cookies, today we suggest an easy and delicious recipe for moustokouloura with molasses.

Moustokouloura with molasses

Ingredients you will need:





150ml olive oil





120 g sugar





75 ml of petimezi (molasses)





150ml sparkling water





1 teaspoon of cinnamon





1/4 tsp ground cloves





30ml cognac





15ml lemon juice





1 teaspoon of ammonia





450g all-purpose flour