How did a Greek-Australian's small business survive the pandemic?

Greek Australian Dimitris Fountas at his shop with some of his colleagues.

Greek Australian Dimitris Fountas at his shop with some of his colleagues. Source: Dimitris Fountas

How did a Greek-Australian's small business survive the pandemic? Melbourne-based Dimitrios Fountas talks to SBS Greek.

Πώς επιβίωσε το μαγαζί ενός Ελληνοαυστραλού μέσα στην πανδημία;

24/02/202206:01
