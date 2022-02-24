How did a Greek-Australian's small business survive the pandemic?Play06:01Greek Australian Dimitris Fountas at his shop with some of his colleagues. Source: Dimitris FountasGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.03MB) How did a Greek-Australian's small business survive the pandemic? Melbourne-based Dimitrios Fountas talks to SBS Greek.LISTEN TOΠώς επιβίωσε το μαγαζί ενός Ελληνοαυστραλού μέσα στην πανδημία;SBS Greek24/02/202206:01PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗAustralia’s international borders have reopenedΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗThe story of a newly arrived Greek migrant and self-made businessmanΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ'MONOI': A new Greek theatre pruduction in MelbourneΈνα Ελληνόπουλο στα... «βαθιά» της αυστραλιανής ποπ μουσικήςShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government